Нужно найти главную мысль из текста для пересказа, 6 класс. в долгу не останусь!

Гость: Гость:

This text is about traditions of British cuisine. The meal British have is different. Usually they like to have cereal, tost with tea, coffe, fruit juice on breakfast; sandwichs, crisps, fruits, drink for lunch. Among the dishs they like to have for dinner are spaghetti bolognaise and shepherd's pie. Also British like food of foreign gastronomy. One of their traditions is getting together for the Sunday roast. For the dessert they prefer to have homemade puddings, pies and trifles.