Нужно с прямой речи сделать предложения 1."I gave her the papers";Paus said 2."Christmas Day is always on 25 th December"; he said 3."I'II see you next week"; she said 4." I've finished the chores you asked me to do"; Pat...
1) Paus said that he had given her the papers. 2) he said that Christmas Day was always on 25 th December 3)she said that she would see me next week 4) patty said that she had finished the chores i had asked her to do.
