Нужно возвести предложения в Present Simple. Помогите пожалуйста See who is trying to open the door of your car When you know the results of the exam? You went to a party last night? What are you doing, why are you so shumi...

Нужно возвести предложения в Present Simple. Помогите пожалуйста See who is trying to open the door of your car When you know the results of the exam? You went to a party last night? What are you doing, why are you so shumish? The police stopped me last night
See who tries to open the door of your car. Do you know the results of the exam? Do you go to parties? What do you do. Why are you so noisy? The police stop me.
