Нужно возвести предложения в Present Simple. Помогите пожалуйста See who is trying to open the door of your car When you know the results of the exam? You went to a party last night? What are you doing, why are you so shumi...

Английский язык

Нужно возвести предложения в Present Simple. Помогите пожалуйста See who is trying to open the door of your car When you know the results of the exam? You went to a party last night? What are you doing, why are you so shumish? The police stopped me last night

Автор: Гость