Обведите правильный ответ 1.My sister and I (have/has/had) got two cats and a rabbit. We (like/likes) to play with (its/our/their) pets. 2.The (sportsman/sportsmen) like the game. They often invite (its/their) friends to see t...

Английский язык

Обведите правильный ответ 1.My sister and I (have/has/had) got two cats and a rabbit. We (like/likes) to play with (its/our/their) pets. 2.The (sportsman/sportsmen) like the game. They often invite (its/their) friends to see the game. 3.I never (dont do/do) my homework (in/in the) evening. 4.Do (you/your) clean your (tooth/teeth) in the afternoon? 5.We never (take/dont take/doesnt take) our pets to (a/the/-) park. 6.Is it (you/your) dollamp; I like (it/its/it is) dress. 7.My cat is black. But (it/its/it is) nose is pink. 8.My cat is at home. (It/Its/It is) in the basket now.

Автор: Гость