Очень срочно надо! Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My dog likes playing with me. (+) I read detective stories in the evening. (+) My friend likes watching hor...

Очень срочно надо! Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My dog likes playing with me. (+) I read detective stories in the evening. (+) My friend likes watching horror films. Translate the sentences into English in Present Continuous: Моя мама готовит обед на кухне сейчас. Я слушаю музыку и делаю домашнее задание сейчас. Use ‘be+going to’ to complete the sentences: Fiona _________ buy an mp3 player for her brother. She saved enough money. I've got a ticket for the rock concert. I ________ be there tonight. We_____________organize a birthday party for Brian. Translate the sentences into English in the Future Simple: Мы выиграем матч в этом году. Я встречусь с друзьями завтра. Open the brackets and use Conditional I: If we _________(go) on holiday this summer, we__________(go) to Spain. If the weather __________(not / improve), we___________(not / have) a picnic. If I________(not / go) to bed early, I __________(be) tired tomorrow. If we _________(eat) all this cake, we _________(feel) sick. If you _______(not / want) to go out, I ________(cook) dinner at home.
My dog does not like to play with me. I do not read detective stories in the evening. My friend does not like watching horror films. My mum is cooking dinner in the kitchen now.i am listening to music and doing my homework now. is going to /// I am going to ...we are going to... We will win the game this year.I will meet my friends tomorrow. go/will go does not improve,won't have don't go,will be tired eat,will feel don't want, I will cook
