Очень срочно надо! Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My dog likes playing with me. (+) I read detective stories in the evening. (+) My friend likes watching hor...

Очень срочно надо! Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My dog likes playing with me. (+) I read detective stories in the evening. (+) My friend likes watching horror films. Translate the sentences into English in Present Continuous: Моя мама готовит обед на кухне сейчас. Я слушаю музыку и делаю домашнее задание сейчас. Use ‘be+going to’ to complete the sentences: Fiona _________ buy an mp3 player for her brother. She saved enough money. I've got a ticket for the rock concert. I ________ be there tonight. We_____________organize a birthday party for Brian. Translate the sentences into English in the Future Simple: Мы выиграем матч в этом году. Я встречусь с друзьями завтра. Open the brackets and use Conditional I: If we _________(go) on holiday this summer, we__________(go) to Spain. If the weather __________(not / improve), we___________(not / have) a picnic. If I________(not / go) to bed early, I __________(be) tired tomorrow. If we _________(eat) all this cake, we _________(feel) sick. If you _______(not / want) to go out, I ________(cook) dinner at home.

