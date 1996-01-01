ОЧЕНЬ СРОЧНО переведите текст на русский без переводчика t is reasonable to think that athleticcontests were first organized some 3,500years ago in Greece. However ancient inorigin at least four of the Greek sportingfestivals ...

Английский язык

ОЧЕНЬ СРОЧНО переведите текст на русский без переводчика t is reasonable to think that athleticcontests were first organized some 3,500years ago in Greece. However ancient inorigin at least four of the Greek sportingfestivals had achieved major importance. They were the Olympic Games, held inOlympia. There are records of thechampions of Olympia from 766 B.C. toA.D.4 217. The first Olympic championlisted in the records was one Coroebus ofFlis, a cook, who won the sprint race in 776B.C. The Games were abolished in A.D. 393by the Roman emperor1 Theodosius. Baron Pierre de Cubertin conceived theidea of reviving the Olympic Games, and in1896 the first modern Olympic Gamestook place in Athens. 13 nations sentnearly 300 representatives to take part in42 events and 10 different sports. Since then the Olympic Games took placeevery four years, except the years of worldwars. In 1996 the 26th Olympic Gamestook place in Atlanta [at laente], the USA. 197 nations sent more than 11,000athletes to those Games. For the first time in the history of OlympicGames, the Ukrainian team took part inthose Games and won 22 medals there. Nine of them were golden ones.

Автор: Гость