Очень срочно ! помогите с английскими артиклями! Mahatma Gandhi is widely known as (1) …… founder of (2) …… modern India. He studied law in London, and practiced for twenty years in (3) …… South Africa before returning to Indi...

Очень срочно ! помогите с английскими артиклями! Mahatma Gandhi is widely known as (1) …… founder of (2) …… modern India. He studied law in London, and practiced for twenty years in (3) …… South Africa before returning to India. One day, as he stepped (4) …… board (5) …… train, one of his shoes slipped (6) …… and landed (7) …… track. He couldn’t retrieve it because (8) …… train was already (9) …… the move. To his companions’ surprise, Gandhi calmly took (10) …… the other shoe and threw it back (11) …… the track to land close to the first. When asked why he did it, he smiled and replied, “(12) …… poor man who finds the shoes will now have a pair that he can use.” 1. A) a B) the C) an D) – 2. A) the B) a C) – D) an 3. A) the B) a C) an D) – 4. A) in B) on C) up D) to 5. A) the B) a C) – D) an 6. A) out B) off C) on D) away 7. A) the B) a C) an D) – 8. A) a B) an C) the D) – 9. A) at B) under C) with D) on 10. A) out B) off C) out of D) away 11. A) along B) across C) over D) by 12. A) A B) The C) – D) Some

