Определите в них видо-временные формы глагола и укажите их инциатив. 1. These compounds consist of such elements as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and phosphorus. 2.The company manufactures the equipment which will fulfill ...
Английский язык
Определите в них видо-временные формы глагола и укажите их инциатив. 1. These compounds consist of such elements as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and phosphorus. 2.The company manufactures the equipment which will fulfill the process operations of pasta poduction. 3.The opened a new market in south Asia last year. 4.The laboratory opens at 8 o`clock.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. These compounds consist (pres simp - to consist) of such elements as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and phosphorus. 2. The company manufactures (pres simp - to manufacture) the equipment which will fulfill (future simp - to fulfill) the process operations of pasta poduction. 3. The opened (past simp - to open) a new market in south Asia last year. 4. The laboratory opens (pres simp - to open) at 8 o`clock.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Обществознание
Пирамида человеческих потребностей Заполните окошки в Пирамиде собственными примерами духовные социальные и материальные
Алгебра