Particle 1 и particle 2 составить 5 предложений

P1 _Being tired_, he went to bed. _Having done_the work, he left his office _Having told_ us everything, he left. She cleaned the floor_singing_. _Coming_ up, he smiled at us. P2 This is the work _done_ by me This is the present _bought_ by my cousin. _Lost_ in wonder, he shook his head Some of my friends _invited_ to the party didn't come. There was no one _injured_