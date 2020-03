Определите вид придаточных предложений.перевести.Можно не переводить 1)last night the director of the school was walking from his office to his car,when he was attacked from behind 2)ted wondered why he was wanted by the poli...

Английский язык

Определите вид придаточных предложений.перевести.Можно не переводить 1)last night the director of the school was walking from his office to his car,when he was attacked from behind 2)ted wondered why he was wanted by the police 3)when he was driving along the street,he saw two thieves rush out of a shop 4)A detective watched a well-dressed woman who always went into a large store on Monday mornings

Автор: Гость