Определите время сказуемого в следующих предложениях. 1.He speaks three lauguages/ 2.I am studying ENGLISH now. 3.He has already written this letter. 4.He invited me to the party yesterday. 5.She was painting the picture w...

Английский язык
Определите время сказуемого в следующих предложениях. 1.He speaks three lauguages/ 2.I am studying ENGLISH now. 3.He has already written this letter. 4.He invited me to the party yesterday. 5.She was painting the picture when I came
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Present Simple 2.Present Continuous 3.Present Perfect 4.Past Simple 5.Past Continuous
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста (5а+8а)5=195
Ответить
Право
Правила поведения в обществе
Ответить
Физика
Вырази в метрах и секундах 3,6 км/ч 18 км/ч 54км/ч 360км/ч
Ответить
Українська мова
Тести............!...
Ответить
Литература
Какими способностями должен владеть талантливый человек?СРОЧНОО!!
Ответить