Определите время сказуемого в следующих предложениях. 1.He speaks three lauguages/ 2.I am studying ENGLISH now. 3.He has already written this letter. 4.He invited me to the party yesterday. 5.She was painting the picture w...

Английский язык

Определите время сказуемого в следующих предложениях. 1.He speaks three lauguages/ 2.I am studying ENGLISH now. 3.He has already written this letter. 4.He invited me to the party yesterday. 5.She was painting the picture when I came

