Английский язык

Ответь на вопросы на англ. языке? 1) What is your name? 2) What is your surname? 3)Where are you from? 4) Where do you live? 5) How old are you? 6) When is your birthday? 7) What is your favourite holiday? 8) What do you like (to do)? 9) What friends have you got? 10 What pets have you got?

