Ответить на вопросы полностью)спасибо) a) Did you have a birthday party last year? b) You usually celebrate your birthday at home, dont you? c) Have you ever had a surprise birthday party? d) When were you last at a birthda...

Английский язык

Ответить на вопросы полностью)спасибо) a) Did you have a birthday party last year? b) You usually celebrate your birthday at home, dont you? c) Have you ever had a surprise birthday party? d) When were you last at a birthday party? e) What do you usually buy or make for your friends on their birthdays? f) Is it or difficult to choose a present for your best friend?

Автор: Гость