Ответьте на письмо плиз срочно нужно. Yesterday my Mum asked me to help her about the house.we were very busy with cleaning up after the birthday party the whole morning.I got quite tired and even missed my fitness class . What...
Английский язык
Ответьте на письмо плиз срочно нужно. Yesterday my Mum asked me to help her about the house.we were very busy with cleaning up after the birthday party the whole morning.I got quite tired and even missed my fitness class . What are you family duties,if any. is there anything you especially like or dislike about house work?Do you find helping your parents necessary , why or why not? Oh,I have some great news ! I got a lovely kitten for my birthday...
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Hello (name). I hope you have fan. And the answer on your question I helping with a house work. I Always washed a dishes, and feed the cat. Another mother doesn't ask me to do. My birthday not so soon. But I really waiting for it. And I real love cats. I hope one day i see that cat. And almost forgot, happy birthday. With love (name)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Алгебра