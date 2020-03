Part I Mrs. Pepperpot is a funny fragile woman who at some moments becoms as small as a pepperpot. She never knows when it can happen but she feels when she is going to be her normal size again. Mrs. Pepperpot is married. Her...

Part I Mrs. Pepperpot is a funny fragile woman who at some moments becoms as small as a pepperpot. She never knows when it can happen but she feels when she is going to be her normal size again. Mrs. Pepperpot is married. Her husband, Mr. Pepperpot, is a sportsman. He has been going in for sports for many years and is good at winter and summer sports. The Pepperpot live in Norway. They are fond of growing vegetables in their greenhouse and travelling all over the world. Last summer they spent a month on the coast of the Mediterranean. Though the heat was really unbearable Mr. Pepperpot spent many hours a day in the sunshine. He liked the sunlight and did not believe that it can do humans any harm or badly influence their health or ever ruin it. He swam a lot too. Mrs. Pepperpot suffered a little from the changes in the climate. She was used to warm summer afternoons and cool evenings of her native country where you always breathe in fresh air and feel active, but she enjoyed her holiday. The Pepperpots stayed out a lot and Mr. Pepperpot even slept out. When they came home it was autumn in Norway. The days became shorter. The weather got changeable. It started raining. It often snowed. Soon real winter began. Winter had always had a great influence on Mr. Pepperpot. He was fond of taking part in different winter sports competitions. Thus as usual, he decided to go in for the local ski race. He had been a pretty good skier when he was young, so he said to Mrs. Pepperpot, "I do not see why I should not have a go this year; I feel much better than I have for many years." "That is right, husband, you do that," said Mrs. Pepperpot, "and if you win the cup, you will get your favourite cake when you come home." So Mr. Pepperpot put his name down and on the day of the race he put on his white parka and red cap and go out. He slung his skis over his shoulders and said he would wax them when he go to the starting point. "Best of luck!" said Mrs. Pepperpot and her husband went off. It was not before he had turned the corner by the main road that Mrs. Pepperpot caught sight of his can of wax which he had left on the chair. "Oh, my!" exclaimed Mrs. pepperpot. "Now I shall have to go after him or his skis will not go forward and there will ve no cup in this house today. The day will be ruined for Mr. Pepperpot." So, Mrs. Pepperpot ran up the road as fast as she could with the can of wax. When she got near the starting point there was a huge crowd there. She tried to find her husband, but everyone seemed to be wearing white parkas and red caps. At last she saw a pair of sticks stuck in the snow with a red cap on them. She could see the letterd P.P. on the cap. "That must be his cap," thought Mrs. Pepperpot. "Those are his initials. Peter Pepperpot. I will just put the wax in the cap, then he will find it when he comes back." Nobody knows what influenced Mrs. Pepperpotbut she suddenly got very small and it was she who fell into the cap. "No harm done," thought Mrs. pepperpot. "When Peter comes, he will see me in his cap. Then he can put me down somewhere out of the way of the race. And as soon as I grow large again I can go home." 1

