Passive с 42-50! СРОЧНО НУЖНА ПОМОЩЬ!!!

Английский язык
Passive с 42-50! СРОЧНО НУЖНА ПОМОЩЬ!!!
42. This man can be relied on. 43. The telegram was followed by a letter. 44. Important issues are known to be discussed at the negotiations now. 45. She showed me the article which was translated yesterday. 46. The goods are packed. 47. Come at 5 o'clock. The plan will be discussed right at this hour. 48. The planets are attracted by the sun. 49. He did everything he had been asked to. 50. The facts you'are speaking about were published last week.
