Passive voice. Раскройте скобки, поставьте глагол в соответствующую видовременную форм??. 1) This year many beats (feed) in the forest by special guard. 2) Last Saturday the game (play) well. 3) Last winter many birds (save) fr...

Английский язык
Passive voice. Раскройте скобки, поставьте глагол в соответствующую видовременную форм??. 1) This year many beats (feed) in the forest by special guard. 2) Last Saturday the game (play) well. 3) Last winter many birds (save) from starvation. 4) The Moscow Metro (use) by thousands of people. 5) The other day they (tell) not to disturb birds. 6) His clothes (iron) always perfectly. 7) Everyone (tell) not to leave litter in the forest. 8) Very often voluntaries (ask) to support the disabled.
1. Неккоректное предложение, как удары (beats) могут быть покормлены (feed) в лесу специальной командой? 2. Last Saturday the game was played well. 3. Last winter many birds was saved from starvation. 4. The Moscow Metro is being used by thousands of people. 5. The other day they were told not to disturb birds. 6. His clothes are ironed always perfectly. 7. Everyone had been told not to leave litter in the forest. 8. Very often voluntaries are asked to support the disabled.
