Past Simple or Past Continuous 1 Last Saturday Tom wanted to make two salads. He _______________(make) the first one in five minutes. He ___________________(make) the second one when his guests (arrive), and they ____________...

1 Last Saturday Tom wanted to make two salads. He made the first one in five minutes. He was making the second one when his guests arrived, and they helped him to finish it. 2 The architect Gaudi designed several houses in Barcelona, Spain. Later he started work on a cathedral. He was working on the cathedral when he died. 3 Last month a bank robber escaped while the police was taking him to prison. Later they caught him again, and this time they Iocked him up without any problem. 4 Philip's football team were lucky last Saturday. After 20 minutes they were Iosing, but in the end they won the game by 4 goals to 2. 5 John Lennon sang and played on many records with the Beatles. After that he recorded several songs without the Beatles. He was preparing a new record when Mark Chapman shot him. 6 The evening was getting darker; the street Iights were coming on. People were hurrying home after work. I was standing in a queue at the bus stop. Suddenly somebody grabbed my bag