ПЕРЕКЛАД БУДЬ ЛАСКА !!! Peer Parker is an English language teacher. He was always good at languages at school, so he decided to take his degree in French and German. When he had finished his university studies, he began teachin...

Peer Parker is an English language teacher. He was always good at languages at school, so he decided to take his degree in French and German. When he had finished his university studies, he began teaching in a secondary school in England. Two years later, however, he met someone by chance who offered him a job teaching English to foreign students during the long summer holidays. His students were adults and he enjoyed the work greatly. He soon had found he was more interested in teaching his own language to foreigners than foreign languages to English schoolboys. Since then he has been specializing in this work. He has found that one of the advantages of the job is that it enables him to find work almost everywhere in the world. First he has gone to Africa for 2 years and then he spent a year in Arabia. After this he went to Greece where he has worked for the last 3 years. He has not been to 8outh America yet but he wants to go there next. He taught men and women of all ages and of various nationalities. He also learnt to get on with all kinds of people and to adjust to different ways of life. So far he has not regretted his decision to follow this career.

