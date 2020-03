Переклад тексту some holidays and special days in britain

Гость: Гость:

Lent is a period of forty days before Easter. It is a time to give up something for example, to stop eating sweets. Then at Easter, children in Britain eat lots of sweet things especially chocolate Easter eggs! Lent begins on Wednesday, and many people eat something special on the day before, that is called "Shrove Tuesday". In Britain they eat pancakes. Easter is usually in March.