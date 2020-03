Переложите на английском языке, употребляя глаголы Present Simple или Future Simple 1) когда я приду домой, я позвоню вам 2) я увижу Тома завтра 3) Я поеду на следующей неделе 4) Она купит это платье, когда у нее будут деньги 5...

Гость: Гость:

When i get home i ' ll call you 2 I will see Tom tomorrow (or i m going to see Tom tomorrow) 3 i ll go next week 4 she ' ll buy a dress when she will have money 5 she won t be at home tomorrow 6 if the weather is nice well go to the country 7 ih he doesn t go to the library he will be at home 8 the train from Lvov is here in 5 min( come in 5 min) 9 the secretary will send these documents immediately