Перепишите предложения, используя данное слово . 1. How fantastic the view is! What_________________! (what) 2. Beth was fond of rock'n'roll when she was younger. Beth_________________. (used) 3. What is your weight? Ho...

Гость: Гость:

1. How fantastic the view is! What_a_fantastic view____! (what) 2. Beth was fond of rock'n'roll when she was younger. Beth__ used to like rock'n'roll __. (used) 3. What is your weight? How_(much do you weigh) 4. Did you enjoy the party? Did_(you have a good time) 5. Don't touch any of the papers on the table! You_(mustn't touch any of the papers on the table!) 6. Jane doesn't look as sad as Mary. Mary__(looks merrier that Jane.) 7. What's the price of your new watch? How__much does your new watch cost? ) 8. There aren't many pears in the basket. There_ (are only a few pears in the basket. ) 9. Tim is as tall as Brian. The boys_(are of the same heght)