Переведите 5-9 English 9 + 5 b Match the questions and the answers. 1.You are in the fifth form, are not you? 2.He is not from scotland, is he? 3.They must work hard, must not they? 4.Yesterday Steven met a group of Russi...

Переведите 5-9 English 9 + 5 b Match the questions and the answers. 1.You are in the fifth form, are not you? 2.He is not from scotland, is he? 3.They must work hard, must not they? 4.Yesterday Steven met a group of Russian students'didn't he? 5.We will not go abroad this summer, will we? 6.She was nervous in the lesson, was not she? 7.Pam could not stay after the lesdons, could she? a) No, he did not. b) Yes, she was. c) No, she could not. d) No, he is not. e) Yes, they must. f) No, we will not. g) Yes, I am.

