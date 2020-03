Переведите маленький абзац нормально, пожалуйста. Срочно надо The Oscars are probably the most famous, a time for the American film industry to tell itself how good it is, an annual opportunity for lots of big stars to give ea...

Английский язык

Переведите маленький абзац нормально, пожалуйста. Срочно надо The Oscars are probably the most famous, a time for the American film industry to tell itself how good it is, an annual opportunity for lots of big stars to give each other awards and make tearful speeches. As well as that there are also the Golden Globes, apparently for the same thing. But it’s not only films – now there are also Grammies, Brits, the Mercury Prize and the MTV and Q awards for music.

