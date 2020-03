Переведите на английский язык,используя модальные глаголы 1. Мне нужно было съезд??ть на неделю домой. 2. Вчера мне пришлось ответить на шесть электронных писем. 3. Мне нужно купить цветы на встречу? — Да, пожалуйста. 4. Он дол...

Гость: Гость:

1. I must go home for a week. 2. Yesterday, I had to answer six emails. 3. Do I have to buy flowers for the meeting? - Yes, please. 4. He should be well prepared for the exams. 5. He says that he must go to bed early. He has to get up early tomorrow. 6. I could not go to his birthday last night. I had to prepare for the exam. 7. Could you help me? I can not find the mail. 8. I must buy a birthday gift for my best friend. 9. I had long before agreed with my mother that I had to come home for a week. 10. My brother should help his father repair the car. 11. I have not seen this film. I must definitely see it. 12. If you've done all the work, you can go home.