Переведите пожалуйста текст Dear Mum and Dad, I’m in Windsor* now . I’m having a good time. I’ve already been to Windsor Castle*. It’s great . Yesterday at 11.00 I was watching the Changing of the Guard*. I took this photo wh...

Английский язык

Переведите пожалуйста текст Dear Mum and Dad, I’m in Windsor* now . I’m having a good time. I’ve already been to Windsor Castle*. It’s great . Yesterday at 11.00 I was watching the Changing of the Guard*. I took this photo when the band was playing near the castle Love and kisses from Clare

Автор: Гость