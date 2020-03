Переведите предложения, содержащие it, that, one на русский язык. 1. It seemed that he works a lot. 2.One cannot translate such an article without a dictionary in the first year. 3.That higher education in this country is ac...

Английский язык

Переведите предложения, содержащие it, that, one на русский язык. 1. It seemed that he works a lot. 2.One cannot translate such an article without a dictionary in the first year. 3.That higher education in this country is accessible to all is known to everybody.

Автор: Гость