Переведите предложения в прямую речь The plumber told them that he would go the following day to fix the tap. She told her friend that was the best holiday she had ever had She asked him why he said that to her She told the...

Английский язык

Переведите предложения в прямую речь The plumber told them that he would go the following day to fix the tap. She told her friend that was the best holiday she had ever had She asked him why he said that to her She told them not to speak to their father like that He asked the secretary to show him where the manager s office was

Автор: Гость