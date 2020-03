Переведите текст по английскому пожалуйста Oil is used for many things.It is sometimes called Blask Gold because it is vere valuable. Oil is made from plants and animals that lived millions of years ago. It is deep in the ear...

Английский язык

Переведите текст по английскому пожалуйста Oil is used for many things.It is sometimes called Blask Gold because it is vere valuable. Oil is made from plants and animals that lived millions of years ago. It is deep in the earth. People dig oil wells to get the oil out of the ground.Oil rigs are used to get oil from under the sea. we use more and more oil every year. one day in the future there will be no moreoil left under ground or under the sea. what will we do then?

