переведите в Passive пожалуйста: 1.Somebody gave me a goat for my birthday last year. 2.They had bought it from a farm down the road. 3.We keep it tied in our garden. 4.My father normally looks after it,but last week his compan...

1. I was given a goat on my birthday last year (by someone). 2. It had been bought from a farm down the road (by them). 3. It is kept tied in our garden. 4. It normally is looked after by my farther but last week he was sent abroad on business by his company. 5. I was called to the window by my neighbour a few days ago. 6. The goat hadn't been tied properly by me. Her washing was being eaten by the goat.