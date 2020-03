Перевидите на Английский язык! Пж очень надо! Моя спальня небольшая и уютная. Обо?? в моей комнате желтые. У меня в комнате стоит кровать, рабочий стол,стул,шкаф и тумбочка. Слева находится шкаф рядом с кроватью, а справа нахо...

Гость: Гость:

My bedroom is small and cozy. Wallpaper in my room yellow. In my room there is a bed, a desk, a chair, a wardrobe and a bedside table. On the left is the cabinet next to the bed, and on the right is a bedside table. Desk stands next to a window. For there is a computer, pencils and desktop lamp. The TV I net.Eschё I have carpet it brown. I like my bedroom!