Перевод есть ,помогите составить !!! 1. What jobs will/won,t be popular in the future? I think either … or …will be the top job. I think neither … nor …will be popular. an accountant a dentist a doctor an IT consultant a lawyer a manager a teacher an engineer a skilled worker an unskilled worker 2. What factors influence the choice? People (don, t) choose a job of …, because … have good/bad career opportunities earn the respect of people have good/bad working conditions work in a friendly atmosphere have short/long (working) hours do had work earn a low/high salary. 3. When are people satisfied with the job? People are satisfied with the job that allows them … to be financially independent to feel safe as they work to feel good about themselves to feel respect to belong to a team to feel personal achievement to have an opportunity to make a career 4. What skills are necessary for different jobs? The job of … requires … communication skills basic IT skills an ability to learn team-working skills time management skills skills in problem solving skills in planning and organization. 5. What qualities are valued? showing initiative co-operative self-motivated self-confident creative flexible well-organized

