Перевод есть ,помогите составить !!! 1. What jobs will/won,t be popular in the future? I think either … or …will be the top job. I think neither … nor …will be popular. an accountant a dentist a doctor an IT consultant a lawyer a manager a teacher an engineer a skilled worker an unskilled worker 2. What factors influence the choice? People (don, t) choose a job of …, because … have good/bad career opportunities earn the respect of people have good/bad working conditions work in a friendly atmosphere have short/long (working) hours do had work earn a low/high salary. 3. When are people satisfied with the job? People are satisfied with the job that allows them … to be financially independent to feel safe as they work to feel good about themselves to feel respect to belong to a team to feel personal achievement to have an opportunity to make a career 4. What skills are necessary for different jobs? The job of … requires … communication skills basic IT skills an ability to learn team-working skills time management skills skills in problem solving skills in planning and organization. 5. What qualities are valued? showing initiative co-operative self-motivated self-confident creative flexible well-organized
1. What jobs will be popular in the future? I think either a skilled worker or an IT consultant will be the top job. 2. What factors influence the choice? People choose a job of a lawyer, because they have good working conditions and earn a high salary. 3. When are people satisfied with the job? People are satisfied with the job that allows them to be financially independent, to feel safe as they work, to feel good about themselves, to feel respect,to belong to a team,to feel personal achievements, to have an opportunity to make a career. 4. What skills are necessary for different jobs? The job of an IT consultant requires basic IT skills… The job of a teacher requires communication skills… The job of a manager requires team-working skills, skills in planning and organization, communication skills. basic IT skills, an ability to learn, time management skills, skills in problem solving. 5. What qualities are valued? I think showing initiative, (co-operative, self-motivated,self-confident,) creative, flexible,well-organized qualities are valued.
