ПЕРЕВОД!!! Most secondary schools are comprehensive schools, which offer a general education to children of all abilities. In some areas children are selected for either grammar school (which is more academic) or secondary mod...

Английский язык

ПЕРЕВОД!!! Most secondary schools are comprehensive schools, which offer a general education to children of all abilities. In some areas children are selected for either grammar school (which is more academic) or secondary modern school.

Автор: Гость