Восемь предложений на английском правил дорожного движения

1.Hodi tratuary on only the right side. 2.Perehodi street at a pedestrian perehodu.3. Crossing the street on a green traffic light. 4. On the red and yellow traffic light can not cross the street. 5.Pri crossing the street look at whether there is a number of vehicles, there is no danger. 6. It is impossible to get a bus or a trolley standing. Wait until the trucks drive off and transition. 7. When crossing the road, first look to the left, before reaching the middle of the road. Then look to the right and cross the street. 8.Nikogda not run across the road, where there are close to the car.