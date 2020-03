Перевод текста. Mass media includes all the “tools” we have for communicating with large numbers of people… televisions, radio, films, on-line services, magazines and newspapers. All carry messages that reach masses of people i...

Английский язык

Перевод текста. Mass media includes all the “tools” we have for communicating with large numbers of people… televisions, radio, films, on-line services, magazines and newspapers. All carry messages that reach masses of people in contrast to letters, telephone calls and one-to-one conversations known interpersonal media The mass media refers to the people and organizations that provide news and Information for the public. So far, these were mainly newspapers, television, and radio. Today computers play a very big role. The Internet is a computer system that lets people receive and exchange information about anything. Ordinary post has been taken over by e-mail which stands for electronic mail because it is sent and received via a computer. It allows people to send messages to each other quickly and cheaply. Ordinary post is now called “snail male” and one wonders if the postman’s is a job under the threat of extinction.

Автор: Гость