Плиз, решите 5. Put the verbs into the correct tense (simple past or present perfect simple). 1. Mother: I want to prepare dinner. (you / wash) the dishes yet? 2. Daughter: I (wash) the dishes yesterday, but I (have / not) th...

Английский язык

Плиз, решите 5. Put the verbs into the correct tense (simple past or present perfect simple). 1. Mother: I want to prepare dinner. (you / wash) the dishes yet? 2. Daughter: I (wash) the dishes yesterday, but I (have / not) the time yet to do it today. 3. Mother: (you / do / already) your homework? 4. Daughter: No, I (come / just) home from school. 5. Mother: You (come) home from school two hours ago! 6. Daughter: Well, but my friend Lucy (call) when I (arrive) and I (finish / just) the phone call. 7. Mother: (you / see / not) Lucy at school in the morning? 8. Daughter: Yes, but we (have / not) time to talk then. 6. Choose the right answer. 1. They … a real tiger in the zoo. a) Have saw b) Have seen c) Has saw d) Has seen 2. When … this wonderful hat? a) Did you buy b) Did you bought c) Have you bought d) Have you buy 3. Mary … a lot of mistakes in her test. a) Have make b) Has make c) Have made d) Has made 4. What … at school yesterday? a) Did you do b) Have you done c) Did you d) Have you do 5. They … their homework on time. a) Have usually done b) Have done usually c) Usually do d) Do usually 6. … to many countries of the world? a) Was Andrea b) Has Andrea been c) Have Andrea been d) Has Andrea be Reading 7. Read the text and answer the questions. British Schools All British children must stay at school from the age of 5 until they are 16. Many of them stay longer and take final examinations when they are 17 or 18. Before 1965 all children of state schools had to go through special intelligence tests. There were different types of state secondary schools and at the age of 11 children went to different schools in accordance with the results of the tests. State schools are divided into the following types: Grammar schools. Children who go to grammar schools are usually those who show a preference for academic subjects, although many grammar schools now also have some technical courses. Technical schools. Some children go to technical schools. Most courses there are either commercial or technical. Modern Schools' Boys and girls who are interested in working with their hands and learning in a practical way can go to a technical school and learn some trade. Comprehensive schools. These schools usually combine all types of secondary education. They have physics, chemistry, biology laboratories, machine workshops for metal and woodwork and also geography, history and art departments, commercial and domestic courses. There are also many schools which the State does not control. They are private schools. They charge fees for educating children, and many of them are boarding schools, at which pupils live during the term time. After leaving school many young people go to colleges of further education. Those who become students at Colleges of Technology (called «Techs») come from different schools at different ages between 15 and 17. The lectures at such colleges, each an hour long, start at 9, 15 in the morning and end at 4,45 in the afternoon. Topical Vocabulary a grammar school technical courses - a technical school commercial - a modern school - a comprehensive school -a machine workshop for metal and woodwork -a domestic course - a private school - to charge fees for educating smb -a boarding school - a college of further education -a College of Technology «грамматическая» школа технические предметы «техническая» школа коммерческий «современная» школа общеобразовательная школа мастерская с металло- и деревообрабатывающими станками домоведение частная школа брать деньги за чье-либо образование интернат колледж дальнейшего образования технический коллед; Answer the questions: 1. At what ages must British children stay at school? 2. What groups are state schools divided into? 3. What is a private school? 4. What do many young people do after leaving school?

