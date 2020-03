Подбери правильный ответ и запиши его в таблицу. A.was it warm yesterday? B.were you bored last night? C.was your mum tired yesterday? D.were your parents in Paris in 2011? E.was Alex in park two days ago? F.were you and ...

Английский язык

Подбери правильный ответ и запиши его в таблицу. A.was it warm yesterday? B.were you bored last night? C.was your mum tired yesterday? D.were your parents in Paris in 2011? E.was Alex in park two days ago? F.were you and your friend sick last week? 1.Yes,she was 2.No,they weren,t 3.Yes, we were 4.No,he wasn,t 5.Yes,it was 6.No,I wasn,t

