Английский язык
Подберите подходящие слово сочитания:    What was Jay buying at 1.35?  A computer game  Was Jay shopping in Hamley's at 3 pm?  Ground floor  Where was Jay eating at 11.30?  No,he wasn't Was Jay paying for a toy or a book at 11 o'clock?  In Hamley's  Which floor was Jay visiting at 11 o'clock?  On the 5th floor
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
What was Jay buying at 1.35-A computer game Was Jay shopping in Hamley's at 3 pm-No,he wasn't Where was Jay eating at 11.30-On the 5th floor Which floor was Jay visiting at 11 o'clock?-The ground Лишние:In Hamleys
