Подберите подходящие слово сочитания: What was Jay buying at 1.35? A computer game Was Jay shopping in Hamley's at 3 pm? Ground floor Where was Jay eating at 11.30? No,he wasn't Was Jay paying for a toy or a book at 11 ...
Английский язык
Подберите подходящие слово сочитания: What was Jay buying at 1.35? A computer game Was Jay shopping in Hamley's at 3 pm? Ground floor Where was Jay eating at 11.30? No,he wasn't Was Jay paying for a toy or a book at 11 o'clock? In Hamley's Which floor was Jay visiting at 11 o'clock? On the 5th floor
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
What was Jay buying at 1.35-A computer game Was Jay shopping in Hamley's at 3 pm-No,he wasn't Where was Jay eating at 11.30-On the 5th floor Which floor was Jay visiting at 11 o'clock?-The ground Лишние:In Hamleys
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Алгебра