Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ иначе капец !!!!!! Here is Pauls diary. For guestions 1-10, fill in the gaps with the correct verb forms. There is an example (0) at the beginning. This week I (0) have been (be) to a horse club three times. I (1) ______ (be) there on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Monday I (2) ______ (ride) Gabriel from 5 to 6. I (3) ______ (be) at the sports centre this week, too. On Tuesday I (4) ______ (watch) a football match. On Thursday Bob and I (5) ________ (play) tennis in the playground. While we (6) ______ (play) tennis, it (7) _____(start) to rain and we (8) _____ (not finish) the game. Yesterday we (9) _______ (talk) about the book Game Boy all day long. All the boys and girls in my class (10) _______ (read) it. I (11) ______ (read) it, too and recommend it 100%.

