Помогите кто что сможет

Английский язык
B.Is life getting more expensive ? - Yes?, it is. c. Are we using more energy? - Yes,we are. d. Are people going to more univercity? -Yes, they are. e. Is the population getting older? - Yes? it is. f. Are people getting married fewer? - Yes? they are. g. Are we living longer? -Yes? we are. b. increase c. is cause d. is melting e. are rising f. is changing g. having h. getting
