Помогите мне пожалуйсто

Гость: Гость:

1. This is a pen. It is a good pen. The pen. on the table. 2. . got a dog. The dog’s name . is a big grey dog. The dog . . 3. . has a sister. The girl is a pupil. 4. . have a picture in the living room. The picture . on the wall. 5. The Irish Sea is between Great Britain and Ireland. 6. . is a map on the wall of the classroom. . is a map of the world. . on the map. This is the Mediterranean Sea . is the Red Sea. . are the Hima-layas. . are the highest mountains in the world. 7. in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg is a very large city. . one of the largest cities in Russia. 8. . is a doctor. . in the centre of the city. .in a new house. . are three rooms in the flat. The living room is the largest . is a nice light room. . are pictures on the walls. . is a round table in the middle of the room. . is a sofa at the wall with a large thick carpet in front of it. The study and the bedroom ...