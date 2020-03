Помогите написать ессе на тему "Моя любимая веб страница"

Гость: Гость:

My Favourite WebsiteМой любимый сайтThere are tons of websites on the Internet nowadays, which offer a wide range of possibilities. As an advanced user I check out dozens of sites every day. For example, if I want to listen to music, I open online radio sites. When I want to watch a film or a cartoon, I open online cinema sites. When I want to chat with friends, I use instant messengers or social networks.