Помогите написать сочинение на тему: If i were a lider of my country i would

Гость: Гость:

I have raised the retirement seniors, because seniors are missing 1,400 rubles a month, and due to age they can not work to have enough money on a comfortable life. They do a lot of work when they were young. It would make more children's playgrounds. Children need somewhere to talk, run, play, breathe fresh air. Also, many parents can not afford their children a beautiful life, and the child wants to play somewhere. With some children may have an accident, unless there is a children's playground: boys climb from idleness in transformer rooms, or ride on the elevator roof. To build as many homes free creativity. Children need to develop their talents, because in the future, any child can become an outstanding artist or famous gymnast.