ПОМОГИТЕ НАПИСАТЬ СОЧИНЕНИЕ СОЧИНЕНИЕ НА ТЕМУ ЧЕЛОВЕК КОТОРЫМ Я ВОСХИЩАЮСЬ

The Person I AdmireЧеловек, которым я восхищаюсь When I think of someone special, who I could look up to, my grandfather comes to my mind. There are, of course, many prominent people, that are worth admiring. Many teenagers are fans of some rock singers, famous actors, but for me the hero is my granddad. He is rather old now, almost 80. Nevertheless, he looks and acts as an up-to-date person. He is neither tall nor short, more of a medium height, but he is well-built. He always speaks to the point and tries to stay informed of all the current events in the world. He went through the Second World War and had several injuries. He survived the times of real famine and poverty. Growing up in a family of 15 children, he had to share one coat and one pair of shoes with his siblings. The same can be said about food. He had to share his only piece of bread or candy with a great number of starving brothers and sisters. However, they survived and they learned to appreciate every little thing in this world. By the way, my grandfather’s name is Vladimir. He is my mum’s father. He has always been good to me and my younger sister, though we are not his only grandchildren. When we were little, he would take us to the ice-cream booth at the central park and buy as much ice-cream as we wanted. He would also take us to the merry-go-round. All his life he worked at the factory, where he created vehicle parts. Although he has retired long ago, he still does some minor jobs to keep busy. Whenever any of his relatives needs help, he is always there for them. He is a great husband, a wonderful father and the best grandfather in the world.