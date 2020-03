Помогите ответить на вопросы) 1) Do (or did you) have a pet? What? 2) What's the most dangerous animal in your country? 3) What's your favourite film about an animal? 4) What's your favourite cartoon animal? 5) If you went...

Английский язык

Помогите ответить на вопросы) 1) Do (or did you) have a pet? What? 2) What's the most dangerous animal in your country? 3) What's your favourite film about an animal? 4) What's your favourite cartoon animal? 5) If you went on a safari, what animal would you most like to see? 6) Are there any animals or insects you are really afraid of? 7) If you were an animal, what would you like to be?

Автор: Гость