Помогите ответить на вопросы по песни 1) what is the meaning of the song? 2) did you like the song? why/why not? песня: To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose und...

Английский язык
Помогите ответить на вопросы по песни 1) what is the meaning of the song? 2) did you like the song? why/why not? песня: To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to be born, a time to die. A time to plant, a time to reap. A time to kill, a time to heal. A time to laugh, a time to weep. To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to build up, a time to break down. A time to dance, a time to mourn. A time to cast away stones. A time to gather stones together. To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven. A time of love, a time of hate. A time of war, a time of peace. A time you may embrace. A time to refrain from embracing. To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to gain, a time to lose. A time to rend, a time to sow. A time for love, a time for hate. A time for peace, I swear it's not too late.
1) In life everything has its time. 2) Yes, because it revealed the meaning of our lives.
