Помогите перевести:) 1)BBC is a well-known broadcasting company 2)She could give no explanation to the police 3)In conclusion i'd like to thank my friends and colleges for their help 4)The 4th of July is the national Indepe...

Помогите перевести:) 1)BBC is a well-known broadcasting company 2)She could give no explanation to the police 3)In conclusion i'd like to thank my friends and colleges for their help 4)The 4th of July is the national Independence Day of the United States 5)It proved to be a very wise decision 6)Could your tell me about Christmas celebrations in your town?
1)Би-би-си известная телерадиокомпания 2)она могла дать никакого объяснения в полицию 3)В заключение я хотел бы поблагодарить моих друзей и колледжей за помощь 4)4 июля-национальный День Независимости Соединенных Штатов 5)это оказалось очень мудрым решением 6)может ли ваша сказать мне о Рождественских праздниках в вашем городе?
