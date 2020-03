Помогите перевести правильно. Litter is food, paper and cans on the ground. People don't always put their litter in the litter bin. Litter makes the place look dirty and spoils the view of the city. Litter is a health problem. ...

Английский язык

Помогите перевести правильно. Litter is food, paper and cans on the ground. People don't always put their litter in the litter bin. Litter makes the place look dirty and spoils the view of the city. Litter is a health problem. It brings illness. Some people want to control litter. They throw litter themselves. In most cities the law punish people who throw litter on the streets. they usually pay a fine. Don't be a litterbug.

