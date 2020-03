Переведите пожалуйста на английский. 1 Джон отправит письмо до завтра. 2 Студент?? пишут проекты до следующей недели. 3 Джейн будет играть на пианино, пока не сморится. 4 Ты зайдешь завтра ко мне в 5:00? - Да, я зайду. 5 Я...

Гость: Гость:

1.John will send a letter tomorrow. 2.Students write projects until next week. 3. Jane would play the piano until overcame. 4. Will you come tomorrow to me at 5:00? - Yes, I will. 5. I won't cook dinner until the kids. 6 Tom already do your homework before his mother comes. 7 I'll wait for you all day until you come. 8.Teacher will check students dictation to the next lesson. 9 Teacher will check the students ' dictations all day, until he finishes. 10 How long will you draw this picture? - I will paint her till you are tired.