помогите перевести вот этот текст Dear mum. London is wonderful! Yesterday jane took me to the City and the Tower of London. She showed me Trafalgar Square. l enjoyed all those places. We had lunch in a small cafe near the Hou...

Английский язык

помогите перевести вот этот текст Dear mum. London is wonderful! Yesterday jane took me to the City and the Tower of London. She showed me Trafalgar Square. l enjoyed all those places. We had lunch in a small cafe near the Houses of Parliament I wrote and sent you a postcard with a picture of Trafalgar square. In the evening we watched television and spoke about London. We are going to visit Oxford and Glasgow soon. I m very happy. l m writing this letter ln English to practise it. Lots of love.

